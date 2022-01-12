comscore Column: Neighborhoods need rentals of 30+ days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Neighborhoods need rentals of 30+ days

  • By Shiyana Thenabadu
  • Today
  • Updated 7:51 p.m.
  • Shiyana Thenabadu is a small business owner, community volunteer and longtime resident of Kailua.

    Shiyana Thenabadu is a small business owner, community volunteer and longtime resident of Kailua.

There is a push by the hotel lobby, some politicians and a few NIMBYs in wealthy neighborhoods such as Lanikai to increase the minimum stay requirement for rentals from one month to six months. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Tight controls for cruise ships

Scroll Up