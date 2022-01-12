Home prices peaked in 2021 on neighbor islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All of Hawaii’s neighbor island housing markets set median sale price records in 2021 for single-family homes and condominiums.

Data from real estate agent trade associations representing Hawaii island, Maui County and Kauai also show that sale volume rose in the same market segments.

The highest median sale price was set on Kauai at $1.1 million for single-family homes. This figure was up 36% from $810,000 in 2020 and was the biggest year-over-year change among the neighbor island markets.

Not far behind was Maui’s single-family home median sale price at $995,000 in 2021, up 25% from $795,000 in 2020.

The third-highest price was also on Maui where condominiums sold for a median $650,000 in 2021, up 13% from $577,100 in 2020.

Maui’s data is almost entirely for the Valley Isle but includes a small number of sales on Lanai and Molokai.

Condos on Kauai sold for a median $603,500 that represented a 10% gain from $549,000 in 2020.

The median sale prices for single-family homes and condos on Maui along with single-family homes on Kauai topped prior records set in 2020. For Kauai’s condo market the prior rec­ord of $565,000 was set in 2007 and tied in 2019.

On Hawaii island, 2021’s median price for single-family homes and condos — which was the same at $480,000 — topped prior peaks from 2006.

The old rec­ords were $421,000 for single­-family homes and $426,498 for condos. In 2020 the respective figures were $410,000 and $395,000.

The median price is a point at which half the homes were sold for more and half for less.

Sale volume rose in all the market segments, with the biggest gain happening in Kauai’s condo market where sales jumped 95% to 684 in 2021 from 350 in 2020.

Kauai single-family home sales rose 39% to 743 from 533 in the same period.

On Hawaii island there were 3,206 single-family home sales in 2021, up 20% from 2,662 in 2020. Condo sales on the island surged 57% to 1,175 in 2021 from 751 in 2020.

For Maui, single-family home sales rose 30% to 1,378 from 1,059 while condo sales surged 70% to 2,315 from 1,361 in the same period.

Data for Hawaii island and Kauai home sales is collected by Hawaii Island Realtors and the Kauai Board of Realtors trade associations, relayed in a report from Hawaii Information Service. Maui County data is produced by the Realtors Association of Maui.

Sales in all three markets include new and previously owned homes.