comscore Officials urge cooperation to combat child trafficking and exploitation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials urge cooperation to combat child trafficking and exploitation

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELLL /CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Azure Manijo from Ho‘ola na Pua gathered with government officials, community leaders and supporters Tuesday to wave signs in observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Day at Honolulu Hale.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELLL /CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Azure Manijo from Ho‘ola na Pua gathered with government officials, community leaders and supporters Tuesday to wave signs in observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Day at Honolulu Hale.

Jessica Munoz, a nurse practitioner, established Ho‘ola na Pua about 13 years ago when she was working in a Hawaii emergency room and started seeing signs of physical and psychological abuse in sexually exploited children. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Marines in Hawaii train for a future in the ‘grayzone’

Scroll Up