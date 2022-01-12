comscore Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm criticizes judge in lawmaker’s drunken driving acquittal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm criticizes judge in lawmaker’s drunken driving acquittal

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm points out where state Rep. Sharon Har was stopped by HPD. Alm held a news conference Tuesday regarding her case dismissal.

    Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm points out where state Rep. Sharon Har was stopped by HPD. Alm held a news conference Tuesday regarding her case dismissal.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm on Tuesday publicly criticized a judge for acquitting state Rep. Sharon Har in a drunken driving case in which she was stopped Feb. 22 while driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street after leaving a Moiliili bar and failed to take a field sobriety test. Read more

