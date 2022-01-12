comscore Tech job fair to return after 2-year absence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tech job fair to return after 2-year absence

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Technology Development Corp.’s annual Tech Job Fair is returning in a new virtual format after a two-year hiatus through a local partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and its “Hawai‘i Is Hiring” initiative. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Marines in Hawaii train for a future in the ‘grayzone’

Scroll Up