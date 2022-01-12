Tech job fair to return after 2-year absence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Technology Development Corp.’s annual Tech Job Fair is returning in a new virtual format after a two-year hiatus through a local partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and its “Hawai‘i Is Hiring” initiative.

The event will take place Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies interested in procuring a virtual booth and job-­seekers looking to register to attend can visit the HTDC website at htdc.org/techjobfair.

The job fair marks the 21st time HTDC is hosting the event but its first with a partner. The move is deliberate, considering the shifts brought about by the pandemic, which has affected technology needs among local organizations, as well as the changing tech employment landscape and labor market.

“Bringing back the annual Tech Fair is good for job-seekers and Hawaii’s business community in this growing economic sector,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

In addition to connecting directly with recruiters at the event, attendees also will benefit from live sessions that will shed light on the trends in tech industry recruitment. The featured speaker for the event is the head of talent pipelines at Stripe, a San Francisco-based company known for its forward-thinking approach to building a remote talent base.

American Savings Bank, Bishop and Co., Nalu Scientific, Paubox and Revacomm are featured sponsors of the event.