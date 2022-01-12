comscore Hawaii Grown: A nerve-wracking return for former ‘Iolani star Lily Wahinekapu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: A nerve-wracking return for former ‘Iolani star Lily Wahinekapu

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Cal State Fullerton’s Lily Wahinekapu tried to defend Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai as Imai drove to the basket during Saturday’s game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cal State Fullerton’s Lily Wahinekapu tried to defend Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai as Imai drove to the basket during Saturday’s game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • DEVYN BILLINGSLEY / CAL STATE FULLERTON ATHLETICS Cal State Fullerton guard Lily Wahinekapu, an ‘Iolani alumna, drove during a game earlier this season.

    DEVYN BILLINGSLEY / CAL STATE FULLERTON ATHLETICS

    Cal State Fullerton guard Lily Wahinekapu, an ‘Iolani alumna, drove during a game earlier this season.

Lily Wahinekapu said she didn’t feel any pressure in her first college basketball game. Read more

Previous Story
High-flying Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola hopes to help Kahuku soar in basketball

Scroll Up