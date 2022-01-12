comscore Hawaii Grown: Tracking accomplishments of Hawaii high school graduates on mainland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: Tracking accomplishments of Hawaii high school graduates on mainland

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha ’20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) freshman guard had four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench in a 101-54 loss to Northern Arizona on Jan. 5. Read more

Previous Story
High-flying Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola hopes to help Kahuku soar in basketball

Scroll Up