Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: Tracking accomplishments of Hawaii high school graduates on mainland

By Billy Hull
bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

>> Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha '20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) freshman guard had four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench in a 101-54 loss to Northern Arizona on Jan. 5.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien '20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore small forward went 5-for-11 from the field and finished with 11 points and six rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench in a 71-69 loss to Whitman (Wash.) on Saturday.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua '18: The Whitworth (Wash.) senior forward had nine points on 3-for-4 shooting with seven rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes against Whitman (Wash.).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific '19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard scored a game-high 19 points with four assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal in a 67-57 win over Whitworth (Wash.) on Sunday. Kovaloff, who shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range, is averaging 16.6 points per game this year and scored a career-high 29 on Dec. 31 against Illinois Wesleyan.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, 'Iolani '17: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard finished with nine points and six assists against the Pirates.

>> Kaylee-Brooke Manuel, Kamehameha '19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior forward had four points and three rebounds against Whitworth (Wash.).

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou '18: The UC Santa Barbara outside hitter hit .342 with 18 kills, five digs, two block assists and an ace in a five-set loss to USC in the season opener on Thursday. Wilcox came back with 12 kills, six digs and an assist in a four-set loss to the Trojans on Saturday.

>> Kupono Browne, 'Iolani '20: The Brigham Young sophomore outside hitter hit .250 with seven kills and a block assist in a three-set loss to Penn State to open the season on Thursday.

MEN'S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha '20: The Iowa State sophomore scored a pinfall in 4:26 to win his match at 133 pounds in a dual meet victory over Northwest Kansas Technical College on Thursday.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.