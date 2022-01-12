comscore Logan Dias’ 16 points lift No. 5 Maryknoll past No. 3 Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Logan Dias’ 16 points lift No. 5 Maryknoll past No. 3 Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Logan Dias scored 16 points, including a go-ahead elbow jumper with 1:12 remaining, as No. 5 Maryknoll rallied for a 52-50 win over No. 3 Punahou on Tuesday night at Maryknoll Community Center. Read more

Previous Story
High-flying Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola hopes to help Kahuku soar in basketball

Scroll Up