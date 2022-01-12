Logan Dias’ 16 points lift No. 5 Maryknoll past No. 3 Punahou

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Logan Dias scored 16 points, including a go-ahead elbow jumper with 1:12 remaining, as No. 5 Maryknoll rallied for a 52-50 win over No. 3 Punahou on Tuesday night at Maryknoll Community Center.

“That was an exciting game. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have fans because this place would’ve been rocking,” Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant said. “Whether the game is here or over there, the place would’ve been packed.”

Punahou had the ball with 15.4 seconds left, but Zachary Shapira’s 3-pointer from the right wing missed and the ensuing save attempt by the Buffanblu was ruled out of bounds.

Maryknoll guard Micah Sakamoto was fouled with one second to play, missed his first free throw, and was instructed to miss his second try deliberately. However, he stepped on the charity stripe and Punahou had the ball on the sideline with a chance to tie or win the game.

A long pass was tipped out of bounds, leaving three-tenths of a second on the clock. The inbounds play, a pass to Drake Watanabe, didn’t work as time expired before his shot attempt.

It was the ILH opener for both teams. Dias started out slowly, missing all eight of his shots in the first half. He made all five of his field-goal attempts and all four of his free-throw tries after halftime. All 16 of his points came in the second half.

“I told him, ‘You can get any shot you want. You don’t have to take the first one.’ There’s nobody in the state that can shoot better than this kid,” Grant said.

Watanabe had 11 points and Peyton Macapulay added 10 to lead Punahou.

Punahou had a 26-17 halftime lead after going on a 13-5 second-quarter run.

Maryknoll had a good handle on Punahou’s full-court pressure, but couldn’t get the ball to drop on its homecourt — until the second half. Dias scored seven points in the third stanza, hitting his first 3 of the game, as the Spartans cut Punahou’s lead to 34-30 entering the fourth quarter.

The momentum stayed with Maryknoll and Dias connected on a deep wing 3 to give the home team its first lead, 35-34, with seven minutes remaining.

Punahou was resilient and surged back ahead to lead 42-35. Parker Grant hit a tough follow jumper in the lane and Sakamoto drove for a fast break bucket as Maryknoll regained the lead, 44-42, with 3:45 to go.

After the Spartans extended their lead, Macapulay hit a free throw, then scored on a layup to cut the lead to two again, and Dillon Kellner’s tough jumper in the paint tied the game at 49 with 1:40 to play.

Playing man-to-man defense all game long, the Buffanblu couldn’t contain Dias. His 17-footer off the right elbow, a slight fadeaway, gave the Spartans the lead for good at 51-49.

Shapira’s free throw cut the lead to one with 51 seconds left.

Maryknoll sophomore Zion Millare sank one of two foul shots for a 52-50 lead with 38 seconds left.