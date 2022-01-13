Off the News: Clouds over solar projects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So much sunshiny possibility, gone dark. A solar farm project on Oahu has been terminated and a second is likely to follow suit, putting a major crimp in the state’s goal to go renewable-only for electricity production by 2045. Kupehau Solar and Mahi Solar combined would have powered 57,000 homes and were the largest among 15 projects underway. In addition, two other Oahu farms that had been slated to fire up this year are behind schedule.

Setbacks are inevitable, but here’s hoping the sun will mostly shine from here on.

Ambulance services under pressure

The omicron surge has put immense pressure on the health care system. Locally and nationally, the stress also is being felt by ambulance crews, of course including those of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, which this week reported a punishingly high volume of calls.

Oahu EMS officials say that some of these calls are people who want not COVID-19 care, but a test. Those lines can be long, it’s true, but 911 is not the answer, folks. Those free home test kits can’t arrive soon enough.