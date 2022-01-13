comscore Costco buys Ewa site for distribution center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Costco buys Ewa site for distribution center

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Costco has made a huge real estate investment on Oahu, buying a more-or-less finished 44-acre industrial park property on the Ewa plain within the growing master-planned Ho‘opili community. Read more

