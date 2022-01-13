comscore Federal indictments may hurt Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s run for governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal indictments may hurt Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s run for governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

The federal indictments of two of former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s top lieutenants are likely to further cripple Caldwell’s gubernatorial hopes this year, but likely will have less effect on the lieutenant governor’s race. Read more

Previous Story
New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half

Scroll Up