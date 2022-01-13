Indictment of former city officials sparks more questions about federal probe
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, former Honolulu Managing Director Roy Amemiya and former Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword outside the FBI headquarters where they turned themselves in Wednesday morning as part of a federal probe in the Kealoha scandal.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong turned herself in to the FBI on Wednesday morning in Kapolei in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. All three entered pleas of not guilty and each was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, turned himself in to the FBI on Wednesday morning in Kapolei in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. All three entered pleas of not guilty and each was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Former Honolulu police Chief Louis Kealoha was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy, fraud and obstruction of justice in December 2020.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword turned himself in to the FBI on Wednesday morning in Kapolei in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. All three entered pleas of not guilty and each was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.