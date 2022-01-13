comscore Indictment of former city officials sparks more questions about federal probe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Indictment of former city officials sparks more questions about federal probe

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 12:13 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, former Honolulu Managing Director Roy Amemiya and former Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword outside the FBI headquarters where they turned themselves in Wednesday morning as part of a federal probe in the Kealoha scandal.

  Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong turned herself in to the FBI on Wednesday morning in Kapolei in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. All three entered pleas of not guilty and each was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.

  Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, turned himself in to the FBI on Wednesday morning in Kapolei in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. All three entered pleas of not guilty and each was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.

  Former Honolulu police Chief Louis Kealoha was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy, fraud and obstruction of justice in December 2020.

  Former Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword turned himself in to the FBI on Wednesday morning in Kapolei in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. All three entered pleas of not guilty and each was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.

The indictment of three former top city officials who allegedly conspired to divert $250,000 in government funds in a retirement settlement with former police Chief Louis Kealoha and conceal the transaction from scrutiny has raised questions about how the settlement was orchestrated. Read more

