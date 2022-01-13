comscore Kokua Line: Why can’t Safe Travels be more strict on flights? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why can’t Safe Travels be more strict on flights?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Question: Why can the state of Hawaii require trans-­Pacific cruise ship passengers to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to disembark in Hawaii, but can’t apply the same requirement to trans-­Pacific domestic air passengers? Domestic air passengers have the option to quarantine for five days upon arrival (arriving unvaccinated and untested). Cruise passengers don’t have that option (they must be vaccinated or test negative). Why are the rules different? Read more

Previous Story
New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half

Scroll Up