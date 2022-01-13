comscore New map proposed for state, congressional lawmaker districts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New map proposed for state, congressional lawmaker districts

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Hawaii’s Reapportionment Commission will take up the latest version of its proposed state legislative map today. It addresses some of the outstanding issues pressed by community members — and gives Hawaii island a new House seat, while taking one away from Oahu. Read more

