Bank of Hawaii has announced the following leadership succession plans in its Commercial Banking Division:

>> Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Wayne Y. Hamano will retire today after 45 years at Bank of Hawaii. He first joined the bank as a commercial credit analyst and went on to lead various businesses in the bank, including the Commercial Banking Group.

>> Vice Chairman James C. Polk has been promoted to chief banking officer. Polk has 32 years of experience in the financial services industry and more than 20 years at Bank of Hawaii. He has held a variety of leadership roles, including overseeing the bank’s Commercial Banking Group, Retail Lending and Deposit Products and most recently, Trust Serv­ices and Bankoh Investment Services Inc.

>> Guy C. Churchill and Dirk K. Yoshizawa have been promoted to senior vice president and co-lead executives of Bank of Hawaii’s Commercial Banking Group. Churchill joined the bank in October 2017 as executive vice president and commercial real estate lending division manager. Yoshizawa joined Bank of Hawaii in 1995 as a bank associate. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2012, managing the Pearlridge Commercial Banking Center.

