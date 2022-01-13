comscore Some Hawaii public schools have not shared COVID-19 case counts for months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Some Hawaii public schools have not shared COVID-19 case counts for months

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani High School campus.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Mililani High School campus.

Forty-two Hawaii public schools as of Tuesday had not posted their COVID-19 case counts to the state Department of Education’s public dashboard since before winter break, even though they are required by state law to do so weekly. Read more

Previous Story
New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half

Scroll Up