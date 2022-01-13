comscore University of Hawaii grad students continue fight for unionization | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii grad students continue fight for unionization

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Student leaders working to unionize graduate assistants at the University of Hawaii said they plan to appeal a First Circuit Court rejection of their lawsuit seeking the right to engage in collective bargaining with the university. Read more

Previous Story
New guidance for Hawaii schools cuts isolation, quarantine in half

Scroll Up