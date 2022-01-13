Ann Miller: Golf experienced a boom during the pandemic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii golf in 2021 was a blur, like pretty much everything else in our lives. This blur appeared to have a silver lining. The game grew, in part because of the pandemic.

Allisen Corpuz, last seen here winning the 2015 state high school championship as a Punahou senior, is now an LPGA member. She blitzed through the qualifying grind and tied for 16th in the final eight-round Q-Series last month.

Corpuz says the beginning of the pandemic “felt like the world was paused for a little.” She did not.

In her extra year at USC — where she gathered All-American player and academic awards — she took more time to prepare for Q-School, won all her matches in the Americans’ Curtis Cup victory, tied for 13th at her second Augusta National Women’s Amateur and burnished her Business Administration degree. Last year she completed her master’s in Global Supply Chain Management and got Graduate Certificates in Business Analytics Sustainability and Business.

Her focus now is on her game and keeping her playing card while living “a dream come true.” She seems well prepared to plan her financial future, which eventually will include her other love of “working with data and looking at logistics.”

Golf could use her now. The National Golf Foundation expects to see as many as 25 million more rounds in 2021 than in 2020. Most courses closed at least part of that year, but the NGF also expects 2021 play to be almost 20 percent higher than the pre-pandemic average of 2017, ’18 and ’19.

Aloha Section PGA Executive Director Wes Wailehua says it’s the largest increase in 15 to 17 years. Hawaii didn’t see a big boost early because of travel restrictions, but still he says the game is “keeping local families employed” and “it is an exciting time for the industry.”

“Lapsed” players have returned to the game. Folks — including kids — working from home find it easier to get to the course. The industry has been forced to accept a younger, more comfortable and affordable atmosphere.

Paul Ogawa, the Hawaii State Golf Association Executive Director, calls it the “revitalizing of interest in golf” and says it “includes the crazy sales of golf products, which led to shortages of golf supplies like golf clubs, balls, push carts, etc.”

Golf’s unique makeup has been a huge part of its relevance the last two years. The sport is played in its own massive bubble.

“It is a total social event and the fact you can have 144 players spread out over 180 acres is a safe and controllable environment,” Wailehua says. “Golf has certainly benefited from social distancing.”

Last year Hawaii returned to a fairly full tournament schedule and Wailehua is optimistic there will be a “full return” this year, including a return of the State Open.

There is definitely interest. He had 230 sign up for last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii qualifiers, by far the most in his 10 years. The Hawaii State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship had 96 applications before it had to cancel because of a COVID spike. Fundraisers are starting back up.

Hawaii’s tour events are back this month at Kapalua, Waialae and Hualalai and the Lotte Championship is on the LPGA schedule April 13-16, at a Hawaii site “TBD.”

Chan Kim, who won Kaimuki’s only state high school championship in 2006, then moved to Arizona after capturing the Hawaii State Amateur the next year, received a sponsor’s exemption into this week’s Sony. He became the fifth foreigner to win the Japan Golf Tour money title last year.

The first was Kauai’s David Ishii in 1987 and he won the Hawaiian Open three years later. After a two-year absence, the David S. Ishii Foundation Hawaii State High School Championship is back this year, scheduled May 6-10 at Kaanapali.

And, after nearly a two-year wait, former Kona resident Susie Maxwell Berning is finally supposed to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame — with some guy named Tiger — on March 9.

“l just look back at the great players I was honored to play with, Patty (Berg) and Mickey (Wright) and Louise (Suggs) and I feel so honored to be with them now in this special group,” the three-time U.S. Women’s Open champ said from her home in Indio, Calif. “Patty was my ideal growing up and to play with her was unreal, but to be in the same Hall of Fame is a dream I never thought of.”

Hawaii Golf Hall of Famer Brenda Rego retired from the Wailea Blue Course last month, after 11 years as Hawaii’s first female head golf professional. The former LPGA player plans to continue coaching at Maui High School and teaching juniors on Maui.

In other 2021 highlights:

>> Tammy Walz was named CEO of the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association and First Tee Hawaii in November;

>> Joshua Hayashida was the HSGA’s Player of the Year, with Mike Kawata Senior Player of the Year, Kara Kaneshiro Women’s Player of the Year and Karen Pang HSGA Volunteer of the Year;

>> Sony Open’s Friends of Hawaii Charities and 2021 Volunteer Chair of the Year Michele Akahane are both among the PGA Tour’s five national finalists. FOHC, along with The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and other sponsors, have gifted nearly $22 million to over 350 local charities since 1999. Akahane leads the tournament’s First Aid trailer. It’s the first year Sony has had two national finalists;

>> Hualalai, Kapalua and Wailea were among Golf Digest’s “33 Most Female Friendly Golf Destinations.” In the magazine’s 2021-2022 biennial ranking of “America’s Greatest Golf Courses,” Kapalua Plantation was No. 139 and Mauna Kea No. 149. All but one of the magazine’s “Best Hawaii Golf Courses — Nanea was No. 1 — are on the neighbor islands. The lone Oahu course was Koolau, which closed 15 months ago.

>> The magazine’s list of Best Teachers in the State had Wailea Golf Academy’s Claude Brousseau first, followed by Kevin Shimomura (Ko Olina), Ben Hongo (Ben Hongo Golf, Lahaina), Eddie Lee (Dunes of Maui Lani), Casey Nakama (Olomana), David Ishii (Ishii Golf) and Kevin Ralbovsky (KMR School of Golf).

2021 HAWAII GOLF CHAMPIONS

JANUARY

>> Sentry Tournament of Champions (PGA Tour at Kapalua Plantation)—Harris English def. Joaquin Niemann with birdie on first playoff hole

>> Sony Open in Hawaii Monday Qualifier—Andres Gonzales, In Hoi Our, Matthys Daffue, Nick Hardy

>> Sony Open in Hawaii (PGA Tour at Waialae CC)—Kevin Na

>> Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Champions Tour)—Darren Clarke

FEBRUARY

>> HSJGA Mixed Team Four-Ball Match Play—Maui Bracket: Anson Cabello/Lana Calibuso-Kwee; Oahu Brackets: Joshua Chung/Teal Matsueda (13-18), Macy Kage/Keola Silva (7-12).

>> 30th annual Amer Ari Invitational—Arizona State and David Puig (ASU)

>> Pearl Collegiate Classic—University of Hawaii women and men, Monica Johnson and Kotaro Murata (both UH)

>> 14th annual HSGA Four Ball—Peter Jung/Tyler Ogawa, Raya Nakao/Kara Kaneshiro (Women), Lemasiofo Tanielu/Jessica Lee (Women’s Low Net), Guy Yamamoto/Ralden Chang (Senior Men), Lenn Sakata/Kelvin Shoji (Senior Men Low Net), Gunnar Lee/Dylan Sakasegawa (A Flight), David Sakasegawa/Noah Villarimo (B Flight).

MARCH

>> 58th Hawaii State Amateur Stroke Play Championship—Spencer Dunaway 69—210, Kara Kaneshiro 65—211 (Women’s Open), Keyan Riseling 219 (Mid-Amateur), Jonathan Ota 215 (def. Brian Abrigo in Men’s Senior playoff), Jeannie Pak 227 (Women’s Senior).

>> Anuenue Spring Break Classic—UC Davis and Madison Wood (UC Davis)

APRIL

>> LPGA Lotte Championship (at Kapolei)—Lydia Ko

>> 62nd Mid-Pacific Open—Alex Ching, Matt Ma (low amateur), Dean Wilson (Senior Pro), Doug Banks (Senior Am), Tyler Tamayori (A Flight), David Long (B Flight).

>> 120th U.S. Open local qualifiers—Remington Hirano (Oahu) and Samuel Cyr (Maui)

MAY

>> 76th U.S. Women’s Open sectional qualifier—Claire Choi and Tiffany Chan

>> 70th Jennie K. Wilson Invitational—Aneka Seumanutafa, Mira Han (A Flight), Charlene Uemoto (B Flight), Ernette Asato (B Flight), Martha Welch (D Flight).

>> 69th Francis Brown Four Ball—Shawn Sakoda/Marc Arakaki, Scott Ichimura/Mike Kawate (Senior Flight), Marc Andrew Hopoi/Michael Wolfe (A Flight), Dexter Chun/Charles Abanes (B Flight).

JUNE

>> IMG Academy Junior World Qualifier

Girls: Aubrey Bell (7-8); Makena Yonemura and Keelee Nogawa (9-10); Jacey Kage, Jessica Lee, Samantha Monroe, Kady Matsumoto, Kira Uno and Ava Kawahara (Girls 11-12), Kate Nakaoka, Ava Cepeda, Madison Kuratani, Kirsten Hall and Jasmine Wong (Girls 13-14); Kara Kaneshiro, Kelsie Inouye, Leia Chung, Mia Cepeda, Raya Nakao and Shayna Lu (15-18).

Boys: Blake Nakagawa, Brycen James Massey, Leo Saito and Ethan Jake Abella (9-10); Keola Silva, Chase Nam, Taylor George and Linken Tanabe (11-12); James Fujita, Gunnar Lee, Jackson Ibarra and Renner Chumley (13-14); Peter Jung, Joshua Chung, Joshua Hayashida and Noah Koshi (15-18).

>> Aloha Section Junior PGA Championship qualifier—Joshua Chung, Dane Watanabe and Marshall Kim Jr. (Boys), Leia Chung and Raya Nakao (Girls).

>> Aloha Section PGA Kaanapali Pro-Pro Championship—Kevin Carll and John Lynch

>> U.S. Senior Open qualifier—Stan Souza

>> HSJGA King Auto 12-under State Junior Championship—Boys: Keola Silva (11-12) and Ethan Jake Abella (7-10). Girls: Kady Matsumoto.

>> HSJGA Optimist Qualifier— Boys: Ethan Jake Abella (10-11); Jackson Ibarra and Justin Todd (14-15); Robbie Kia and Ka`ena Kaulia (16-18). Girls: Olivia Schmidt (10-12); Jasmine Wong, Sydney Fuke and Carissa Koki (13-14); 15-18—Kara Kaneshiro, Yewon Jang, Esther Jung, Karissa Kilby and Nicole Tanoue.

>> U.S. Junior Amateur Girls and Boys qualifiers—Marshall Kim Jr., Dane Watanabe, Lana Calibuso-Kwee, Leia Chung, Teal Matsueda and Lacey Uchida

>> 112th Manoa Cup—Peter Jung and Ashley Koga (Women)

>> HSJGA King Auto 13-18 State Junior Championship—Boys: Joshua Hayashida (15-18) and Christopher Chung-Salem (13-14). Girls: Raya Nakao (15-18) and Kate Nakaoka (13-14).

>> 121st U.S. Amateur qualifier—Keita Okada

JULY

>> U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier—Myah McDonald, Claire Choi, Allysha Mae Mateo and Tyler Akabane

>> 12-13—64th Waialae Women’s Invitational Myah McDonald and Alice Ridgway (Low Net)

>> 57th annual Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational—Kyle Nakazaki (Open and Mid-Am), Brandan Kop (Seniors), Phil Anamizu (Super Seniors)

>> HSWGA Member Match Play Championship—Mari Nakamura, Nina Omija (A Flight)

>> 11th annual Dave and Busters Jr. Classic—Boys: James Fujita (13-14), Dane Watanabe (15-18). Girls: Kate Nakaoka (13-14), Ashley Koga (15-18).

>> 66th U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier—Craig Steinberg

AUGUST

>> U.S. Senior Amateur Women’s qualifier—Carolyn Barnett and Young Hwa Kim

>> U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier—Alexander Zannes

>> Aloha Section National Car Rental Assistants Championship—Juan Rodriguez

>> 43rd Oahu Country Club Women’s Invitational—Allysha Mae Mateo

>> HSJGA Match Play Championship—Girls: Kate Nakaoka; Boys: Dysen Park (15-18) and Landon Long (13-14).

>> Aloha Section PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship and Aloha Section Senior Championship—Juan Rodriguez (John Hearn and Lance Taketa also qualified for Senior PGA Professional National Championship)

>> Fourth annual HSGA Kauai Amateur—Casey Watabu, George Mackertich (Seniors); Clesson Pang (Senior Low Net); Sonny Chang (A Flight); Thomas Shigemoto (B Flight).

>> Kauai Junior Championship—Boys: Dane Watanabe (15-18), Kanoa Naumu (11-12), Leo Saito (7-10). Girls: Jayla Yadao (15-18), Kate Nakaoka (13-14), Jacey Kage (11-12).

SEPTEMBER

>> Big Island Junior Classic—Girls: Ashley Koga (15-18), Kate Nakaoka (13-14), Kady Matsumoto (11-12), Keelee Nogawa (7-10). Boys: Dysen Park (15-18), Jackson Ibarra (13-14), Kaha’i’ōlelo Helm (11-12), Leo Saito (7-10).

>> HPU Sharks Shootout—Hawaii Rainbow Wahine and Hana Mirnik (UH)

>> Aloha Section Championship—Garrett Okamura (Sony Open in Hawaii qualifier

>> Maui Junior Classic—Boys: Dillon Jonke (15-18), Landon Long (13-14), Chase Nam (11-12), Brycen James Massey (7-10). Girls: Raya Nakao (15-18), Mira Kubo (13-14), Jacey Kage (11-12).

OCTOBER

>> Fourth HSGA Maui Amateur Championship—Isaac Jaffurs, David Goode (Seniors), Raymond Tendon (Senior Low Net)

>> Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational—San Diego and Charlie Reiter (San Diego)

>> Seventh annual Ka`anapali Classic Collegiate—Kansas and Brandon Berry (Loyola Maryland)

>> Rainbow Wahine Invitational—Baylor and Gurleen Kaur (Baylor)

NOVEMBER

>> Sony Open in Hawaii amateur qualifier—Peter Jung

>> E-Z-GO Team Facilities Championship—Kenneth Springer and Kevin Ralbovsky

DECEMBER

>> Michelle Wie HSJGA Tournament of Champions—Girls: Makena Yonemura (7-10), Jacey Kage (11-12), Kate Nakaoka (13-14), Leia Chung (15-18). Boys: Leo Saito (7-10), Keola Silva (11-12), James Fujita (13-14), Anson Cabello (15-18).

>> 2022 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifier—Bret Parker and Torey Edwards