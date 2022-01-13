Defending champion Kevin Na excited for return of fans at the Sony Open

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Defending champion Kevin Na is excited to have fans back on the course to see him defend his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii this year. Read more

Defending champion Kevin Na is excited to have fans back on the course to see him defend his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii this year.

There’s one in particular he’s looking forward to seeing for the first time at Waialae Country Club.

“My daughter has been to Hawaii every year. She loves it. She’s been here five times and she’s only 5-years-old,” Na said at a press conference Wednesday. “My son, it’s his first time. He’s a little over 2 and (it’s his) first time to Hawaii … so he’s really excited.”

Na, who is one of 21 players in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of 2022 who played last week on Maui, will attempt to become the fifth player to go back-to-back at Waialae and first since Jimmy Walker in 2014 and ’15.

This year also marks the return of fans to the Sony Open after last year’s event was closed off to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was nice to win, but without the fans, it’s not the same and it’s nice to have the fans back,” Na said. “You want to come to Hawaii all the time, but to be defending (champion), it’s even more special. I’m looking forward to having a good shot at defending my title.”

Last year’s win propelled Na to his best finish ever in the FedEx Cup standings, placing third behind Patrick Cantlay and world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

He made the cut in 20 of 26 starts, recorded five top-10 finishes and his win at the Sony, where he carded the lowest 72-hole score of the year at 259, gave him at least one victory in four consecutive seasons.

“I had a great season last year,” Na said. “When you have a ‘W’ and make it to the TOUR Championship, and third in the FedEx, my best finish ever, it was a great year.

“Hoping for another good year. No place I’d like to (win) than at the beginning of the year and get another ‘W.’”

Currently ranked No. 27 in the official world golf ranking, Na is coming off a tie for 13th on Maui at 21 under with Hideki Matsuyama, the defending Masters champion who is also in the field this week.

It’s a good sign for both golfers. The last eight winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii played in the Tournament of Champions the week before.

Cameron Smith, who won the event Sunday and took home the 2020 Sony Open trophy, is one of six players to have won both tournaments.

Smith finished off his fourth career tour win with a 34-under 258 at Kapalua to become the first player in PGA Tour history to finish a 72-hole event at 34 under or better.

“Just really looking forward to this week. It seems like it was only yesterday that we were (here), so yeah, (time) is flying but I’m ready for (today),” Smith said.

The walk around the relatively flat 7,044-yard course at Waialae will be a nice change of pace from the physically draining stretch of hills at Kapalua.

Smith, who is the highest ranked golfer in the field at No. 10 in the world, said he took Monday off before a little practice on Tuesday and then participated in Wednesday’s nine-hole Pro-Am where he played with Mark Whalberg.

“I’m ready to go back into it,” Smith said. “The golf course is great. Probably just a little bit softer than we usually play it. The greens are perfect.

“Obviously Mark was a really good lad. We had some laughs. One of my best Pro-Am experiences I think ever.”

This year, seven players with Hawaii ties will compete in the event, including Jared Sawada, who got in through Monday’s qualifier at Hoakalei Country Club.

Punahou alum Parker McLachlin, Moanalua graduate Brent Grant and Kevin Carll, the head pro at Waialae, earned sponsor’s exemptions into the event.

Washington State freshman Peter Jung, a Maryknoll alumnus, won the local amateur qualifier in November to earn an invite. Aloha Section PGA champion Garrett Okamura and Chan Kim, who won the high school state title in 2006 while attending Kaimuki, are also in the field.