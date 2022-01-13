Defending champion Kevin Na excited for return of fans at the Sony Open
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kevin Na holds the Sony Open trophy after winning the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Davis played a shot from the 11th tee during the Sony Open tournament pro-am event at Waialae Country Club on Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kevin Na poses for a photo with wife Julianne and daughter Sophia, 4, while flashing shakas and holding the Sony Open trophy after the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.