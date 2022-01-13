Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola pours in 28 to lift Kahuku past stubborn Kalani
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You looked for a shot while under pressure from Kalani’s Kainoa Lee and Wakea Kanahele on Wednesday at the Falcons’ gym.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree