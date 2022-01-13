comscore Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola pours in 28 to lift Kahuku past stubborn Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola pours in 28 to lift Kahuku past stubborn Kalani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You looked for a shot while under pressure from Kalani’s Kainoa Lee and Wakea Kanahele on Wednesday at the Falcons’ gym.

    Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You looked for a shot while under pressure from Kalani’s Kainoa Lee and Wakea Kanahele on Wednesday at the Falcons’ gym.

Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half as seventh-ranked Kahuku posted a tough 53-42 road win over Kalani on Wednesday. Read more

