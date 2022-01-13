Hawaii Rainbow Warriors finally get to play on their home floor against UC Irvine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the Big West’s best basketball rivalries — Hawaii and UC Irvine — is expected to be at full strength for tonight’s game in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors, playing on their home court for the first time in 21 days, are hopeful center Mate Colina and guard Amoro Lado will be available. Both recently were released from health-safety protocols. With post Bernardo da Silva’s return to the lineup last week, the ’Bows should match the active roster of their season opener.

The Anteaters welcome back 6-foot-4 guard Dawson Baker, who has recovered from a hand injury.

“That’s a big deal for us,” UCI coach Russell Turner said of Baker. “We played without him for a few games because he had surgery on his hand. He’s healthy now, so that’s a big change in the right direction for us. Dawson’s one of the top players in the league, I think. Playing without him has been an interesting challenge, but our team’s played well. We had a big win at Riverside without him. We’re going to have him back.”

The Anteaters had won seven in a row in the series before dropping a rematch in overtime last year.

Because of injuries and COVID-19-related circumstances, the ’Bows have had to adjust their lineups and strategies. The constant has been their deep shooting. They lead the Big West in 3s per game (9.6) and 3-point accuracy (37.4%). After entering the season with a single-game high of 14 treys, the ’Bows hit 18 against Hawaii Pacific and 15 against Long Beach State. The Anteaters are fifth nationally in 3-point defense (26.1%).

The game will match two prolific scorers. UH guard Noel Coleman is the Big West scoring leader (18.5 points per game) while draining 50.9% of his 3s.

“We have this drill called ‘21 shooting,’ ” Coleman said. “It’s like a competitive shooting drill. We make it a lot of fun in practice, you know, laughing it off, celebrating for each other, and just competing against each other, getting the shot off the quickest, and stuff like that. I think it builds off in the games. … Doing those drills in practice kind of prepares you to shoot those shots in a game.”

UCI’s Collin Welp, at 6-9 and 225 pounds, can play the wing and in the post, and create off the dribble or on hooks, fadeaways, and scoop shots. Welp averages 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds. Welp scored 30 against UC Riverside last week.

“He’s a multi-dimensional player,” Turner said. “I think he creates problems for other teams because if you play him one-on-one, he has the potential to have a huge night. If you send double teams, he’s also an excellent passer. He forces tough choices for other teams.”

Austin Johnson, a 6-9 post, leads the league with 2.4 blocks per game.

Big West men’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UC Irvine (6-4, 1-0 BWC) vs. Hawaii (5-5, 1-0)

>> When: Today, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM