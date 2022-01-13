comscore Hawaii Rainbow Warriors finally get to play on their home floor against UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors finally get to play on their home floor against UC Irvine

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

One of the Big West’s best basketball rivalries — Hawaii and UC Irvine — is expected to be at full strength for tonight’s game in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown: Ex-Campbell star Titus Mokiao-Atimalala leaving UCF for UCLA
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 13, 2022

Scroll Up