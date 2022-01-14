Beach rescue tubes installed to prevent Kailua drownings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dune Circle residents, shaken by the Dec. 12 drowning death of a woman in waters off a Kailua beach — the second in recent years — are taking action to try to prevent any more such tragedies.

Nai-Ni Chen, a world-renowned dancer and choreographer who was director of a dance studio on the East Coast, had been on a family vacation staying at her sister-in-law’s newly purchased beachfront home when she went for a dip alone in the ocean. Chen was found unresponsive, and despite efforts by first responders to revive her, she died.

On Thursday, a month after Chen’s death, members of the Hawaii Kai Lions Club installed two rescue tubes designed to be used in a variety of ways to assist distressed swimmers until first responders arrive.

Patrick Steinemann, 63, a surfer and 20-year resident of the area, spearheaded the effort by going door to door asking neighbors for their support in the installation of rescue tube stands on beachfront properties. He found property owners were more than willing to do so.

Residents say the sea appears deceptively safe, but rip currents lurk beneath the surface and can pull a swimmer out.

Steinemann noted there are no lifeguard towers along that particular long stretch of beach in Kailua, but there are many visitors in the area since several vacation rentals are in the vicinity. But he said the day of the drowning, few people were out and no one witnessed it.

Chen’s husband told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in December that they found the ocean to be quite shallow at that beach during a swim earlier in their stay, so they considered it safe.

On Thursday one rescue tube stand was installed on an ironwood hedge at the beach end of his sister’s property.

“I just think anything available in times of distress that could save a life is imperative,” said neighbor Wendy Dame, who had one installed outside her home, which has been in the family since 1965.

On Dec. 12 she ran outside when she heard first responders on the beach, and realized they were trying to resuscitate a woman.

It brought back memories of her own experience when, at the age of 15, she and her father jumped on surfboards to rescue three young children who were in distress right in their backyard.

Neighbor Jason Pahlmeyer saw two boys about 12 years old struggling to pull Chen from the ocean.

Her death was the second drowning in the past 2-1/2 years at the same location.

A 21-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier, Pvt. Saije Anthony Daniel, and two female friends got into trouble while swimming May 31, 2019, behind Pahlmeyer’s home, not far from where Chen was found.

Pahlmeyer’s father-in-law saw the man in distress and tried to use a surfboard in the backyard, but it was wedged in a tree. He rushed to get a surfboard from the garage. Pahlmeyer’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law grabbed surfboards and rescued the two women, but the man was lost beneath the waves.

The man’s body was found three days later at Castles Beach in Kailua.

Pahlmeyer had a rescue tube installed Thursday on that tree where the old surfboard remains.

“We know firsthand how that could have saved the young man’s life,” he said, adding he had an orange life ring hanging there, but it quickly deteriorated.

The rescue tube or buoy is a personal flotation device with a strap designed to keep a swimmer in distress afloat until rescue personnel arrive.

The swimmer can put their arms over the tube, or it can be wrapped around the person. Rescue personnel sometimes use it to tow a person to shore.

Eric Kvick of the Hawaii Kai Lions Club, who installed the two rescue tubes for free Thursday, said his club and the Rescue Tubes Foundation, a nonprofit, donated 100 of the safety devices in 2018 to publicize their use, but there had been a reluctance to install them due to the issue of liability.

The club worked with state Sen. Stanley Chang, and a bill was enacted that protects from liability rescue tube users and owners of properties where they are installed under the Good Samaritan Law.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Kvick said, but the city has been lagging behind other counties in allowing their installation.

The Rotary Club on Kauai has installed more than 210 on county and private beaches, aiding 140 saves. Maui County has 165 rescue buoys, accounting for 21 rescues.

Oahu’s tubes have aided in 13 saves. None have resulted in double drownings or injuries to the rescuer.

Thus far, the Lions Club has installed 14, seven on public property in East Honolulu at places like China Walls and Lanai Lookout, and seven on private property: three in Wailupe, three in Kailua and one in Lanikai.

The club only asks for $120 to cover cost and shipping. Its first installation of the vinyl-coated foam tube in 2017 has held up well under the salt spray, Kvick said.

He cautions, “If you’re not a strong swimmer, don’t use the device. When in doubt, don’t go out. The last thing we want is a double drowning.”

In 2019 the club worked with Council Chairman Tommy Waters and Councilman Calvin Say to introduce a resolution urging the city administration to agree to placing the tubes at 15 city beach parks.

The Ocean Safety Division strongly supported the rescue tubes. Emergency Services Director James Ireland wrote, “These devices can quickly be thrown to or used by victims to stay afloat. Like life rings on boats, rescue tubes are becoming a standard piece of safety equipment even to those unfamiliar with lifeguarding.”

The Council adopted the resolution Sept. 9. The club met Jan. 5 with the city to work out details such as exact locations, and has proposed beaches from Kahala to Kailua.

“We’re hoping that it is going through soon,” Kvick said, adding clubs are joining in.

Waters said Thursday: “As a waterman, ocean safety is close to my heart. We know from the Hawaii state Department of Health, Emergency Medical Serv­ices and Injury Prevention Systems Branch that the number of ocean drownings in our waters has increased in recent years.

“I want to extend a warm mahalo to all of the participating Lions Clubs, the mayor and the city departments for working with the Council to ensure that we can place these lifesaving rescue tubes on our beach parks.”

LIFE-SAVING TUBES

>> To learn how to use a rescue tube, go to bit.ly/3fpBcie.

>> To request an installation, email eekvick@gmail.com.

>> Donations may be sent to Hawaii Kai Lions Club, P.O. Box 25163, Honolulu, HI 96825.