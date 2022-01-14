Beach rescue tubes installed to prevent Kailua drownings
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bill Kern, left, and Eric Kvick from the Hawaii Kai Lions Club stand next to a finished rescue tube station.
Bill Kern, left, and Eric Kvick from the Hawaii Kai Lions Club prepare an area on a tree for a rescue tube at a Kailua beach. Residents of the area have asked for the tubes to be installed to help prevent drownings.
Above, resident Patrick Steinemann — who spearheaded the project — writes “For Emergency Use Only” on a rescue tube while Kern looks on.