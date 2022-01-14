comscore Beach rescue tubes installed to prevent Kailua drownings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Beach rescue tubes installed to prevent Kailua drownings

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  Bill Kern, left, and Eric Kvick from the Hawaii Kai Lions Club stand next to a finished rescue tube station.

  Bill Kern, left, and Eric Kvick from the Hawaii Kai Lions Club prepare an area on a tree for a rescue tube at a Kailua beach. Residents of the area have asked for the tubes to be installed to help prevent drownings.

  Above, resident Patrick Steinemann — who spearheaded the project — writes "For Emergency Use Only" on a rescue tube while Kern looks on.

Dune Circle residents, shaken by the Dec. 12 drowning death of a woman in waters off a Kailua beach — the second in recent years — are taking action to try to prevent any more such tragedies. Read more

