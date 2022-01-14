comscore City wants public opinion on how to spend millions in federal dollars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City wants public opinion on how to spend millions in federal dollars

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

The city wants the public to weigh in on how it should spend the $386 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Read more

