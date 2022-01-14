Omicron surge compounding some grocery store shortages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Grocery shortages at stores dotting the mainland, caused primarily by the pandemic, are causing issues in Hawaii as well.

Supply chain issues that have left some grocery shelves with an uneven inventory since COVID-19 upended several agriculture- and retail-related sectors have been exacerbated in recent weeks by the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus as well as extreme weather conditions in parts of the country.

For stores in Hawaii, where new daily COVID-19 cases counts have climbed with the spread of the omicron variant, goods are generally available — but some aisles are punctuated by bits of bare shelving.

“Like many other retailers in Hawaii and on the mainland, we have been impacted by various supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic, weather, port delays, manufacture shutdowns, vendor shortages” and other snags, Sheryl Toda, spokeswoman for Foodland, said in an email statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hit particularly hard, Toda said, are categories like pet food, possibly because of a shortage of aluminum cans. A plastic bottle shortage has also caused supply issues for sports drinks, she said. Grocery store sections for water bottles — not just at Foodland, but at Times Supermarket and others stores in the Honolulu area — are thinly stocked relative to other sections of the stores.

Foodland is still well supplied on staple items like bread, milk, eggs and toilet paper, Toda said.

Amid a rise workers along the supply chain calling out for work due to COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus, the movement of goods throughout the country has slowed down. Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, noted how the virus is affecting truck drivers, who serve as a link in the supply chain.

“They were out sick, especially on the mainland. So, to get the product to the docks to be shipped to Hawaii, that’s going to take a longer time because you don’t have as many drivers,” Yamaki said.

The American Trucking Associations said in October that the U.S. was short an estimated 80,000 drivers, a historic high.

Severe winter weather has also affected grocery store supplies around the country. Borden, vice president and chief merchandising officer for Times, said while weather delays generally have the biggest impact on supplies coming to Hawaii, the flow of supplies has remained consistent during the pandemic.

While some cases of the thinly stocked shelves at Times Supermarkets could be attributed to an uptick in sales from the holiday season, Borden said the primary cause is likely the rebounding tourism industry. “The biggest reason is tourism,” Borden said. “Last year we still had relative tourism closures.”

In early 2021, tighter COVID-19 travel restrictions in Hawaii were in place, and the availability of vaccines to bypass restrictions was not yet widespread. During 2020, tourism here flatlined for much of the year due to public health restrictions.

But, noted Yamaki, it’s not just grocery stores that are still feeling the economic impacts from the coronavirus. “It’s everybody. Nobody has been really spared,” Yamaki said. “It affects different retailers in different ways.”