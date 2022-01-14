comscore Rearview: McCartney, Presley and Gaynor among celebrity sightings in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: McCartney, Presley and Gaynor among celebrity sightings in Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY WINGS / 1976 Paul McCartney — with wife Linda, left — wrote “Silly Love Songs” at a rental house in Portlock in 1975.

    Paul McCartney — with wife Linda, left — wrote “Silly Love Songs” at a rental house in Portlock in 1975.

  • COURTESY RCA VICTOR / 1961 Joseph Coconate met Elvis Presley at the filming of “Blue Hawaii” on Kauai in 1961.

    Joseph Coconate met Elvis Presley at the filming of “Blue Hawaii” on Kauai in 1961.

Recently, I asked readers whether they had crossed paths with any celebrities in Hawaii. Here are three famous entertainers and stories about the islanders who met them. Read more

