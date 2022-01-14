Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs breaks ground at University of Hawaii Manoa
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Community leaders and officials Thursday stirred the dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs complex. A classroom in the new RISE building will be named in honor of Walter A. Dods Jr., a UH graduate and former First Hawaiian Bank CEO.