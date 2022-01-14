University of Hawaii water polo ranked No. 6 in preseason poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s water polo team is ranked sixth in the Collegiate Water Polo Association preseason ranking, which was released Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine, who finished last season ranked No. 5 nationally, accumulated 83 points from 10 voters around the country.

UH was ranked one spot ahead of fellow Big West member UC Irvine. Hawaii returns nine starters and 11 letterwinners from last season’s squad that finished fifth and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Tait-Jones leads Vulcans to win

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team to a 74-73 win over Academy of Art on Thursday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Donald McHenry added 19 for the Vulcans (9-4, 5-1 PacWest). Joshua Bagley and Denny Slay each had 12 points for Academy of Art (9-6, 5-2).

>> Adam Parker’s game-high 20 points powered Dominican (5-9, 2-5 PacWest) to a 72-67 win over Hawaii Pacific (3-10, 0-6). Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks with 16 points.

Hilo women top Academy of Art

Mandi Kawaha had 16 points and eight rebounds, leading the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team to a 66-58 win over Academy of Art on Thursday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Heaven Samatoa-Mathis added 15 points for the Vulcans (6-2, 3-1 Big West). Chanel Stuart led Academy of Art (7-6, 4-2) with 16 points.