Punahou opens ILH with overtime win at Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou opens ILH with overtime win at Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Laynee Torres-Kahapea scored nine points and Shania Moananu sank four free throws in the final 43 seconds as No. 6 Punahou edged No. 5 Kamehameha 39-36 in overtime on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

