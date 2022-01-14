Punahou opens ILH with overtime win at Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Laynee Torres-Kahapea scored nine points and Shania Moananu sank four free throws in the final 43 seconds as No. 6 Punahou edged No. 5 Kamehameha 39-36 in overtime on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

“It’s part of our team effort, grinding through all of it,” said Torres-Kahapea, who corralled nine rebounds. “Shania is definitely a knock-down shooter. She’s clutch.”

It was the ILH Division I regular-season opener for both teams after the league took a one-week hiatus as COVID-19 numbers surged on Oahu. Torres-Kahapea was a constant attacker off the dribble against Kamehameha’s man-to-man defense, but the Warriors closed the lanes on the explosive junior in the extra period. That’s when Shayna Suzuki scored four crucial points.

With 43.6 seconds left, Moananu hit both ends of a 1-and-1 for a 36-33 Punahou lead.

Kamehameha responded with a clutch 3 by freshman Leia Mat to tie the contest at 36 with 39 seconds left.

Using fullcourt pressure late in the game, the Warriors inexplicably fouled Moananu with 26.2 seconds left. She calmly swished both free throws for a 38-36 Punahou lead.

Kamehameha guard Kylee Kamauoha-Phillips had an open look in the final seconds, but Suzuki hustled to partially block the shot. Punahou’s Kuu Lloyd came down with the rebound and was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining. She made one of her two foul shots, and Kamauoha-Phillips’ prayer shot from the backcourt was short at the buzzer.

Moananu, who suffered a knee injury 11 months ago, looked strong at the point when she was on the court. She sat much of the game after getting into foul trouble early.

“That was my bad, but our girls, they picked it up. We had good teamwork and good communication,” she said.

The game was close from the opening tip. Davina Li’s corner 3 gave Punahou a 19-16 lead just before the half. Kamehameha’s Makenzie Alapai scored five of her seven points in the third quarter to help the Warriors take a 23-21 lead into the fourth stanza.

Kamehameha trailed 30-27 with 39 seconds left when Lloyd missed the front side of a 1-and-1. That gave the Warriors an opportunity to tie, and Kamauoha-Phillips splashed a rainbow 3 from the right wing with 30 seconds left in regulation. Punahou was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Suzuki banked in a 15-footer to start overtime and scored on a layup to give the visiting Buffanblu a 34-30 lead with 1:15 to go.

Elice Kapihe swished an open 22-footer to bring the Warriors within 34-33 with 48.9 seconds left in OT.

Moananu then put the game away with her free throws.

Kamauoha-Phillips and Alapai led Kamehameha with seven points each.