CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at Kalani; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at McKinley; Roosevelt at Castle; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani at Nanakuli; Aiea at Waipahu; Pearl City at Waialua; Waianae at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

OIA West: Kapolei at Aiea (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.);

Radford at Waianae (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Nanakuli at Pearl City (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Leilehua (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Waialua at Campbell (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Waipahu (girls at 7:30 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (girls at 7:30 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Edwards Waters at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Damien, 2 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m. Division II: Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. University, 12:30 p.m. at Damien.; Hanalani at Saint Louis, 5 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 3:30 p.m. at Saint Louis; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 1 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Damien, 11 a.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 2 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m.

SAILING

College women and coed: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at Punahou I-AA; Damien at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 9 a.m.

OIA East: Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Farrington (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); McKinley at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Kalani at Moanalua (girls at 7:30 p.m.). Moanalua at Kalani (boys at 4 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kaiser (boys at 7:30 p.m.).

SUNDAY

SAILING

College women and coed: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Edwards Waters at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.