comscore Experts expect Hawaii COVID cases to peak next week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Experts expect Hawaii COVID cases to peak next week

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

  • Video by Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii"

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People waited in line Friday at the CVS Care pharmacy on Ward Avenue for COVID-19 testing.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People waited in line Friday at the CVS Care pharmacy on Ward Avenue for COVID-19 testing.

Hawaii researchers say they are expecting daily COVID-19 cases to peak sometime in the next week, followed by a peak in hospitalizations at the end of the month. Read more

