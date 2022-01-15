Experts expect Hawaii COVID cases to peak next week
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii"
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People waited in line Friday at the CVS Care pharmacy on Ward Avenue for COVID-19 testing.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree