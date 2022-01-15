comscore Hawaii agrees to resumption of more cruise ships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii agrees to resumption of more cruise ships

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived Sunday at Honolulu Harbor. It’s the first cruise ship to disembark passengers since the start of the pandemic.

    The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived Sunday at Honolulu Harbor. It’s the first cruise ship to disembark passengers since the start of the pandemic.

The World — Residences at Sea, the largest privately owned residential yacht, has entered into a port agreement with the state’s port and health authorities, allowing it to sail to the islands, the Department of Transportation announced Friday. Read more

