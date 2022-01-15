comscore University of Hawaii, Washington researchers link COVID-19 pandemic and climate change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii, Washington researchers link COVID-19 pandemic and climate change

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An electronic message sign alerted motorists about Oahu’s COVID-19 statistics on Dec. 31.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An electronic message sign alerted motorists about Oahu’s COVID-19 statistics on Dec. 31.

On the surface, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be highly unpleasant but separate problems for the people who call planet Earth home. Read more

Previous Story
Kapilina Beach Homes residents want rent waived amid tainted water crisis

Scroll Up