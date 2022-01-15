comscore Hawaii volleyball shows Edward Waters how it’s done in home sweep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii volleyball shows Edward Waters how it’s done in home sweep

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas puts down a kill against Edward Waters setter Kenyon Haynes.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Max Rosenfeld (13) and outside hitter Kana‘i Akana (25) combined on the double block on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors fired 11 aces and hit .564 as a team while playing much of their roster in a 25-11, 25-7, 25-10 win before a crowd of 1,862. Read more

