CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

ILH boys Division I: ‘Iolani at Damien, 2 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. University, 12:30 p.m. at Damien.; Hanalani at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

ILH boys Division III: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 3:30 p.m. at Saint Louis; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m.

ILH girls Division I: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 1 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Hanalani at Damien, 11 a.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 2 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

ILH Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m.

SAILING

College women and coed: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at Punahou I-AA; Damien at Mid-Pacific; 9 a.m.

OIA East: Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Farrington (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); McKinley at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Kalani at Moanalua (girls at 7:30 p.m.). Moanalua at Kalani (boys at 4 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kaiser (boys at 7:30 p.m.).

SUNDAY

SAILING

College women and coed: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Edwards Waters at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity Girls

Division II

Hawaii Baptist 54, Punahou 24

Varsity Girls

Division III

Island Pacific 41, St. Andrew’s 23

OIA

Varsity boys

Kailua 59, Anuenue 24