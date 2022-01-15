University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham resigns after calls for his dismissal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A tumultuous two-year tenure — punctuated with a gripe session that sparked national headlines and a state Senate hearing — came to a crashing end Friday with Todd Graham’s resignation as head coach of the University of Hawaii football team.

At a news conference to introduce the successor to Nick Rolovich on Jan. 22, 2020, the UH Marching Band played “Hawaii Five-O” in Graham’s honor. But despite an 11-11 record and two bowl invitations — the best two-year start to a UH football coaching career — the hopeful reign dissolved into a six-week period of defections, accusations of mentally unhealthy settings, a Facebook war of words between the head coach’s wife and a Rainbow Warrior parent, and calls for the dismissal of Graham and those who hired him.

A couple of hours after the Warriors’ best defensive player — Khoury Bethley, a captain — tweeted his intent to return for his senior season, Graham notified athletic director David Matlin and his assistant coaches that he would resign. The coaches then called the players.

By walking away from the final three years of a five-year contract, Graham is forfeiting the $1.275 million buyout he would have been owed if he were released.

Matlin named linebackers coach Jacob Yoro, a Saint Louis School alumnus, as interim head coach.

On Friday evening UH was set to post the job opening on the school’s website.

Former UH coaches and players June Jones, Rich Miano, Brian Smith and Craig Stutzmann are expected to be candidates for the head coach’s position.

The nine assistant coaches, including Yoro, are supposed to remain on the payroll through June. But because of glitches, some of the coaches have been working without contracts since last summer.

In a statement released through UH, Graham wrote: “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head football coach at the University of Hawai‘i for the past two seasons. After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.

“Our staff poured our hearts and souls into our players and truly made a difference in their lives. I could not have asked more of their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and football program. But it is clear to me that I must step away and do what is best for me and my family and my health. I honor, value and love all of my players and coaches and I wish you the very best. The University has not asked me to step down. I am leaving solely for my family and my health. We have laid a strong foundation for future success, and I will always be cheering you on.”

Matlin wrote, “Todd informed me of his decision to resign. We enjoyed many successes under his leadership even as he faced pandemic conditions, the withdrawal of Aloha Stadium, and the prohibition of any fans for nearly all his time with us. Todd’s tireless efforts as a coach have made a positive impact on many student-athletes. We have talked at length, and it is clear he has taken this action so that the football program can thrive moving forward.”

The head coach’s position was vacated after Rolovich resigned to join Washington State. (After 18 months Rolovich was fired from the $3 million-a-year job when he refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as required of Washington state’s employees.)

Matlin’s choice of Graham was surprising because of the lack of ties living or coaching in Hawaii. But Graham had established himself as a tough-minded coach who emphasized discipline in performances, training and studies. He also has shown an eye for talent. Thirteen Division I coaches — 10% — were on Graham’s staffs at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh or Arizona State. His aggressive 3-3-5 schemes helped linebacker Darius Muasau, defensive end Jonah Laulu and Bethley develop into prolific tacklers. Calvin Turner also became an all-purpose playmaker on offense.

But two months after he was hired, the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring workouts and delayed training camp into the fall. The Warriors played the 2020 season in empty stadiums.

In December 2020, Aloha Stadium officials announced the Halawa facility would not be able to serve as host to spectator-attended events because of safety concerns of the 46-year-old structure. UH then retrofitted the on-campus Ching Complex into a facility that could seat up to 9,000 fans. But COVID-19 restrictions prevented spectators from attending the first three home games of the 2021 season. The fourth game was allowed up to 1,000, with full capacity for the fifth and sixth home games.

But grumblings rumbled between some players and offensive coordinator Bo Graham, Todd Graham’s eldest son. It appears the matter was resolved when Bo Graham coached in the booth for the final two games, both UH victories.

But at the end of the regular season, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Dae Dae Hunter and cornerback Cameron Lockridge entered the transfer portal. After that, several players voiced their discontent during a Twitter Space forum that raised accusations of Graham’s leadership leading to mental issues for some players.

After UH pulled out of the Hawaii Bowl following a team vote — in which several cited the lack of available players because of injuries, COVID-19 exposure and competitive disadvantage — linebacker Darius Muasau and defensive ends Jonah Laulu and Justus Tavai also entered the portal. The departures led to some lawmakers calling for an investigative hearing on the situation. The Board of Regents also was set to address the matter at its meeting next Thursday.

“His heart was in the right place, but he just wasn’t the right fit,” said Mililani coach Rod York, who spoke at the hearing.

Leon Cordeiro, Saint Louis’ quarterbacks coach and Chevan’s father, had spoken with Graham during the season, expressing concerns about his coaching style. After learning of Graham’s resignation, Leon Cordeiro said, “I feel good. I was afraid the program wasn’t going to be successful with him. But I’m glad it happened. Everybody can focus on football now and get back to where we belong.”

Chevan Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State. Leon Cordeiro said, “I was a (UH) fan before my son was even playing there. I’m going to go to the (UH) games next year now.”