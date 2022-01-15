comscore University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham resigns after calls for his dismissal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham resigns after calls for his dismissal

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, center, looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at the Ching Complex on Nov. 20.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, center, looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at the Ching Complex on Nov. 20.

A tumultuous two-year tenure — punctuated with a gripe session that sparked national headlines and a state Senate hearing — came to a crashing end Friday with Todd Graham’s resignation as head coach of the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

