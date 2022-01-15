Upcoming Rainbow Wahine basketball game against Cal Poly canceled

The opening game of the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s next homestand has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cal Poly program.

The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs were scheduled to meet on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH announced the cancellation — UH’s fourth of the Big West season — on Friday. The game will be declared a no contest. UH’s game against CSU Bakersfield on Jan. 22 is still scheduled to be played.

The Wahine (4-7, 1-1 Big West) close their current road trip today at UC Irvine (8-6, 3-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Bren Events Center. The game will be streamed online on ESPN+.