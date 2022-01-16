comscore Column: Pay it forward by becoming a mentor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Pay it forward by becoming a mentor

  • By Emily Smith
  • Today
  • Updated 8:33 p.m.

When I was 9 years old, my single mother and I took a leap of faith and moved from Malaysia to Hawaii. First-generation immigrants, we had no connections, just ambitions to create a new life with an abundance of opportunities Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Did Caldwell approve Kealoha payout?; Test fireworks suspects for traces of chemicals; GOP will disintegrate if it stays with Trump

Scroll Up