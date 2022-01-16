Column: Pay it forward by becoming a mentor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I was 9 years old, my single mother and I took a leap of faith and moved from Malaysia to Hawaii. First-generation immigrants, we had no connections, just ambitions to create a new life with an abundance of opportunities. Moving to a different country was a huge cultural shock for me, and I struggled to fit in and keep up with my academics. This was when I discovered the power of mentoring.

I have had many mentors, including teachers and essay coaches who enabled me to graduate a year early from high school. I also found mentors in informal settings who helped me find my sense of purpose. Since mentors made a huge impact on me at a young age, I decided to start my own journey of becoming a mentor.

I am a filmmaking mentor at the Hawaii Women in Filmmaking, where I assist young women in creating films to amplify their voices and stories. I also provide academic mentorship with the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), where I am the Collegiate Council executive board president.

Here are three things I wish everyone knew about mentoring:

Mentorship starts at any age. When we think about mentorship, we usually imagine working professionals, but it can start much earlier. I got my first mentor when I was 10 years old. When moving to a different country challenged my academics, my mother encouraged me to talk to an academic mentor. At first, I was hesitant, but it was one of the first times in my life that I truly felt heard. My mentor understood the struggles of being a first-generation immigrant and she helped me create a detailed academic plan that gave me confidence and control. Without her support, I would not have been able to graduate a year early from high school with a 4.48 weighted grade point average.

Mentoring can be informal. Initially, I thought that mentorship only applied to a formal, academic setting, but that’s not the case. Mentorship can also give you confidence in all facets of your life. Before I became a mentor with the Hawaii Women in Filmmaking, I was a participant in this filmmaking program. I was passionate about filmmaking but nervous to use my voice to tell my stories. Insecure and shy, I met my very outgoing mentor who helped me relax and be more vulnerable. This relationship led to my developing a film, entitled “The Mural,” which was chosen to screen at the 38th Hawaii International Film Festival.

To become a mentor, you need to have had a mentor. I realize that without having had mentors in my life, I would have never been a mentor myself. A good mentor is someone who has overcome their own struggles and knows that it is not shameful to seek support. Mentors can create a judgment free, safe environment for their mentees to be themselves and flourish.

I am grateful for the guidance I have received from my mentors over the years and hope to provide the same inspiration and long-lasting impact for those who look to me as their mentor. I encourage anyone — no matter how young — to seek out a mentor and for anyone with interest and experience to become one.

Emily Smith is in her final semester at University of Hawaii-Manoa, majoring in Communications.