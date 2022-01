Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pandemic might force a change of heart, but for now, Honolulu Theatre for Youth is tentatively planning to bring children back to the theater with its staging of the popular play “Musubi Man” on Jan. 29.

“It’s based on ‘The Gingerbread Man,’ but with musubi parts, and very much set in Hawaii,” said Eric Johnson, artistic director of HTY. The theater had originally planned to stage the show beginning Saturday, but postponed it after COVID-19 case numbers soared.

The theater will limit the audience to about one third of its 300+ capacity, Johnson said. The theater’s air-conditioning system has been upgraded to improve ventilation and air filtration, he said.

Based on a book by Sandi Takayama and adapted by Lee Cataluna, “Musubi Man” is a 40-minute production aimed at children ages 3 and up. It features puppetry and interactive elements where keiki can talk along with the characters. “It’s always very well-received,” Johnson said, adding that it is performed in “light pidgin.”

“It’s fast and a lot of fun,” he said. “It teaches about local culture and animals, but mostly it’s a chance for our families to have fun and have a little outing together.”

Shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6. Tickets are $10 for children/students and $20 for adults. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.

Visit htyweb.org or call 808-839-9885 for more information.