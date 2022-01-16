K-Drama: See how family reunites on finale of ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 49

6:40 p.m. today

Jihoon’s pain only deepens after hearing Heesook say he was the cause of all. Jungeun realizes Hyunwoo’s feelings too late. Hyunwoo is resigned to accept reality. Seongjun is upset at how brazen and bold Gwangjin is.

Episode 50 (finale)

7:45 p.m. today

Find out how the family comes together again. Will the couples’ love see a happy ending?

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Monday

The One’s acquisition, the uncertainty of Lafayette, parents’ divorce and a friend’s illness all compound the love between Young-eun and Jae-kuk, but they begin to overcome the hurdles. Meanwhile, Jae-kuk makes a shocking announcement to Hye-ok.

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Young-eun is suddenly in high demand and a high-fashion magazine wants to interview her. Her career and love life have never been better. But she knows it will be short-lived, so she and Jae-kuk decide to make the most of their limited time together. Just as their days together come to a close, Young-eun receives an unexpected call.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 81-82

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jae-bin confronts Yong-sim about the truth. She tells Jae-bin it was all for his benefit that she and Chang-soo wanted to give him wings. Hwa-kyung blatantly flirts with Sung-min as Jae-bin watches. Yeon-hee tells Woo-jung that Myung-jun bought the house for her, and accuses Woo-jung of manipulating him.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jae-bin and Hwa-kyung are at odds as Hwa-kyung threatens to leave Jae-bin if he exposes the truth. Ju-won disappears and Woo-jung looks frantically for her. Yeon-hee tells Myung-jun that Ju-won is dead and to give up looking for her. Woo-jung begs Myung-jun to help find her mother and not to give up on her.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Friday

Choi Woong and Yeon-su both disappear without warning. Ji-woong and his crew are dumbfounded by the disappearance of their entire cast.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Woong and Yeon-su both reminisce about their time together when they are forced into an unwilling trip. The memory of it is uncannily vivid and clear. Woong can’t help but think back to how he felt about Yeon-su.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.