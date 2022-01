Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Rice in the Pot Goes Round and Round”

By Wendy Wan-Long Shang

Set to the tune of the ­children’s song “The Wheels on the Bus,” a multigenerational ­Chinese family enjoys a culturally rich meal.

Ages 3-5

“Be Not Far from Me”

By Mindy McGinnis

Ashley, a high school senior trained in outdoor survival, is lost in an undisturbed ­forest with nothing but the clothes on her back. She must figure out how to survive with the red streak of an infection creeping up her leg. Ages 14 and up