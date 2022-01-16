comscore Native Hawaiian organizations, community groups seek to restore, preserve historic lands in Luluku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian organizations, community groups seek to restore, preserve historic lands in Luluku

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mark Paikuli-Stride, right, walked with his family toward one of their loi near the H-3 Freeway on Saturday in Kaneohe. Paikuli-Stride farms and lives on land in Luluku.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sixteen-year-old Makamae Paikuli-Stride, right, handed a harvested kalo to his father Mark on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Fourteen-year-old Kupa‘a Paikuli-Stride, right, harvested kalo with her siblings, Makamae, 16, left, and Naomi, 11, partially obscured.

For many years, Mark Paikuli-Stride, Native Hawaiian organizations and other agencies have been working to restore, preserve and protect Luluku lands. The group recently reached a major milestone by completing a stewardship management plan for the area. Read more

