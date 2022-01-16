Legislative session opening with hopes for Hawaii’s working families
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Construction walls continue to surround the Hawaii State Capitol ponds. The Capitol remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree