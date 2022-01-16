Longtime educator, community leader Amy H. Mizuno turns 100
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:22 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Amy H. Mizuno moved to Hawaii from California and married more than 60 years ago. She began working as a special education teacher at the former Linekona School, as well as at the University Laboratory School, Olomana School and two other schools in Kalihi.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
At a party Saturday, Shanti Mizuno held a book for her mother, Amy H. Mizuno, who turned 100 years old Tuesday. The title is “Don’t Let Them Tame You.”