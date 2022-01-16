comscore Tongans in Hawaii concerned for family back home after eruption, tsunami | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tongans in Hawaii concerned for family back home after eruption, tsunami

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.
  • NORTHERN ADVOCATE/NZME VIA AP A dock is torn apart in a marina at Tutukaka, New Zealand, on Sunday after waves from a volcano eruption swept into the marina.

    NORTHERN ADVOCATE/NZME VIA AP

    A dock is torn apart in a marina at Tutukaka, New Zealand, on Sunday after waves from a volcano eruption swept into the marina.

  • SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL VIA AP An undersea volcano erupted Saturday near Tonga, with tsunami advisories issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. The tsunami surge inundated a parking lot in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Saturday. Moments later all the water receded from the lot before flooding it again shortly thereafter.

    SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL VIA AP

    An undersea volcano erupted Saturday near Tonga, with tsunami advisories issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. The tsunami surge inundated a parking lot in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Saturday. Moments later all the water receded from the lot before flooding it again shortly thereafter.

The underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a devastating tsunami and earthquake Saturday in the island kingdom of Tonga had no major impact on most of Hawaii’s coastlines and people — despite an early morning tsunami advisory issued for the state. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii National Guard’s COVID-19 response mission is extended

Scroll Up