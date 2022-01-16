Traffic deaths of nene underscore vulnerability on roads at Haleakala
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:25 p.m.
-
COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
Nene cross the road near a nene crossing sign posted to warn drivers to be cautious of the birds at Haleakala National Park.
