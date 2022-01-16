comscore Traffic deaths of nene underscore vulnerability on roads at Haleakala | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Traffic deaths of nene underscore vulnerability on roads at Haleakala

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.
  Nene cross the road near a nene crossing sign posted to warn drivers to be cautious of the birds at Haleakala National Park.

    COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

    Nene cross the road near a nene crossing sign posted to warn drivers to be cautious of the birds at Haleakala National Park.

The once-endangered Hawaiian nene has grown in population due to successful breeding efforts and protection measures, but the pedestrian geese remain highly vulnerable to the hazard of vehicle traffic. Read more

