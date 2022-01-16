Former Bulldogs at Sony Open having a great week on ‘UGA Tour’
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kevin Kisner missed a long putt on the 18th hole. Kisner is among 10 golfers who are Georgia alums.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree