Zach McIntire had a season-high 19 points, leading the Chaminade men’s basketball team to an 84-64 win over Dominican on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Paris Taylor added a career-high 17 points for the Silverswords (6-8, 4-4 PacWest). Adam Parker led Dominican (5-10, 2-6 ) with 15 points.

>> On the women’s side, Dominican defeated Chaminade 72-50 at McCabe Gym. Riley Friauf had 19 points and 18 rebounds in just three quarters to lead the Penguins (8-7, 5-3 PacWest). Dallas Martinez led the Silverswords (1-8, 0-5) with 15 points.

Stuart drops 42 for Academy of Art

Chanel Stuart exploded for 42 points, leading the Academy of Art to an 82-59 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday at the Shark Tank.

Stuart connected on 10 of 19 shots from 3-point range in her scoring outburst, making 13 of her 23 total shots for the Urban Knights (8-6, 5-2 PacWest). Avery Cargill led the Sharks (4-8, 1-4) with 19 points.

>> On the men’s side, Rodney Hounshell’s 22 points were not enough to lead HPU (3-11, 0-7) as the Sharks fell to Academy of Art 83-70 at the Shark Tank.