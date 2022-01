Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

SAILING

College women and coed: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Edwards Waters at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym; Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym; Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at AfookChinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hanalani, 6 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II: Punahou vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III: St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. Mid-Pacific at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Damien at Punahou; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani; Le Jardin vs. Kamehameha at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

Washington 6, Hawaii 1

Singles

1. Vanessa Wong (WASH) def. Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-4, 6-3

2. Sarah-Maude Fortin (WASH) def. Lea Romain (UH) 7-5, 7-5

3. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Nika Zupancic (WASH) 6-4, 6-0

4. Hikaru Sato (WASH) def. Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) 6-2, 6-3

5. Kelly Leung (WASH) def. Anna Kern (UH) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

6. Zoey Weil (WASH) def. Avery Williams (UH) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Vanessa Wong/Hikaru Sato (WASH) def. Ana Vilcek/Lea Romain (UH) 6-2

2. Nika Zupancic/Sarah-Maude Fortin (WASH) def. Nidhi Surapaneni/Satsuki Takamura (UH) 5-3.

3. Zoey Weil/Kelly Leung (WASH) def. Avery Williams/Anna Kern (UH) 6-2

PADDLING

ILH

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani 24:10:00 (Cade Tanaka, Justin Wong, Abhi Erukulapati, William Cruz, Jonathan Tam, Castle Foti); Punahou 24:55:00; Kamehameha 25:29:00; Mid-Pacific 26:50:00; Pac-Five 27:42:00

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 25:52:00; Kamehameha 26:21:00; Damien 28:41:00

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 28:03:00 (Mehana Paul, Emma McDonald, Taylor Inouye, Phoenix Clarke, Indigo Clarke, Kanoe Sills); Kamehameha 28:26:00; Mid-Pacific 29:00:00; Iolani 29:08:00; Sacred Hearts 29:45:00; PacFive 31:25:00

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 30:08:00; Iolani 31:06:00; Kamehameha 32:00:00; Pac-Five 32:21:00

Mixed

Punahou 25:54:00 (Jack Kilpatrick, Stryker Scales, Sebastian Ako, Lola ten Berge, Safiya Rufino, Elyse Everest); Kamehameha 26:28:00; Le Jardin 27:29:00; Damien 28:41:00; Mid-Pacific 29:15:00

SOCCER

ILH

Varsity Girls

Mid-Pacific 6, Damien 0

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Mackenzie Nitta 2, Ashley Okinaka, Josephine Rowan, Bailey Russell, Kalen Ramos.

BASKETBALL

ILH BOYS

Varsity I

Kamehameha 54, Punahou 50

Varsity II

Le Jardin 54, Maryknoll 15

ILH GIRLS

Varsity I

Kamehameha 54, Maryknoll 43

‘Iolani 54, Punahou 47

Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 43, University 28

1-AA

Sacred Hearts 52, ‘Iolani 37

BIIF BOYS

Konawaena 46, Kea’au 29