Hawaii volleyball team serves up record 15 aces in sweeping Edward Waters

Hawaii served up a program-record 15 aces and completed a sweep of its two-match men’s volleyball series with Edward Waters today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

UH setter Jakob Thelle fired an ace on his first serve of the match and finished with four before exiting the match after two sets in UH’s 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 win over the Tigers, who made the program’s debut in the series with the Rainbow Warriors (4-0).

UH’s ace total broke the program record in the rally-scoring era. The previous mark of 13 was set in 2017 against Erskine and matched in 2019 against King. The overall record remains 17 set in 1996 against UC Irvine.

UH hit .690 as a team with Thelle running the attack and converted on 17 of 18 sideout opportunities over the first two sets. The Warriors got 20 players into the match and finished with a .688 hitting percentage — also a program record — in the win before a crowd of 1,451.

UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway put away all four of his attempts in the lone set he played and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias went 4-for-5. Middle blocker Max Rosenfeld played all three sets and had four kills and was in on five blocks. Outside hitter Kana’i Akana had five kills on six attempts in the final two sets.

The Warriors have their alumni match scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. before embarking on their first road trip of the season. Their next regular-season match is set for Jan. 29 to open a two-match series at Ball State.