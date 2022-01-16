comscore Hawaii volleyball team serves up record 15 aces in sweeping Edward Waters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii volleyball team serves up record 15 aces in sweeping Edward Waters

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:55 p.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Kana’i Akana (25), middle, celebrates with teammates after a point against the Edward Waters Tigers during the second set of an NCAA volleyball game.

Hawaii served up a program-record 15 aces and completed a sweep of its two-match men’s volleyball series with Edward Waters today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Hideki Matsuyama eagles 1st playoff hole to win Sony Open in Hawaii

Scroll Up