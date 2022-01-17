Shortage of volcanic black cinder in Hawaii triggers emergency search
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Black cinder, at top, is highly porous small hard bits expelled by fountaining lava without much exposure to oxygen before cooling. Hawaii’s commercial supply of the material is nearing depletion despite no shortage of volcanic cinder cones on the Big Island.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Rylie-Jo Carlton of Koolau Farmers shows a bag of the popular black cinder at the Kailua store.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The volcanic cinder also comes in red but has properties including fine particles that are undesirable for planting, a state official says.
JAMM AQUINO / 2018
Above, fountains inside Leilani Estates in Pahoa during the 2018 eruption.